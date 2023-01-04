CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATES: Heavy metals in chocolate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate! You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.

For many of us, chocolate is more than just a tasty treat. It’s a mood lifter, an energy booster, a reward after a tough day, and of course a favorite holiday gift. And when it comes to dark chocolate, add in potential health benefits, like a rich supply of antioxidants. But it’s not all good news when it comes to chocolate, according to Consumer Reports.

CR’s tests found concerning levels of cadmium and/or lead, two toxic heavy metals, in most of the dark chocolate bars tested.

CR tested 28 dark chocolate bars. For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that CR’s experts and public health authorities say may be harmful.

Consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems, including kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues. The risks are greater for kids.

In young children the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ.

In response to CR, several of the manufacturers whose chocolates had higher levels of heavy metals said that heavy metals occur naturally in soil and that they take steps to try to reduce it.

So how can a chocolate lover safely satisfy their sweet tooth? CR’s tests found that cadmium levels tend to increase with higher cacao percentages, so if you’re craving dark chocolate go for a 55 percent rather than an 85 percent.

Also, if you eat dark chocolate every day, you may want to cut back to maybe just a 1-ounce serving a couple times a week instead.

Don’t just assume organic is better, either. CR’s tests found that organic dark chocolate was just as likely to have concerning levels of heavy metals as other products.

