City of BR to recieve over $3.6M in Hurricane Ida relief

(Credit: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will receive $56,622,283.23 in Hurricane Ida relief from FEMA, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The funding is reimbursement for debris removal and emergency operations in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida devastated families in Southwest Louisiana, but our communities are resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help Louisiana be prepared for future disasters.”

Grant awardedRecipientProject Description
$9,946,753.59St. John the Baptist ParishThis grant will provide federal funding for debris removal operations after Hurricane Ida.
$6,266,550.2Terrebonne ParishThis grant will provide federal funding for debris removal operations after Hurricane Ida.
$3,697,878.58City of Baton RougeThis grant will provide federal funding for emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ida.
$36,711,100.85Louisiana Department of Transportation and DevelopmentThis grant will provide federal funding for debris removal operations after Hurricane Ida.

