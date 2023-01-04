City of BR to receive over $3.6M in Hurricane Ida relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will receive $56,622,283.23 in Hurricane Ida relief from FEMA, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The funding is reimbursement for debris removal and emergency operations in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida devastated families in Southwest Louisiana, but our communities are resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help Louisiana be prepared for future disasters.”

Grant awarded Recipient Project Description $9,946,753.59 St. John the Baptist Parish This grant will provide federal funding for debris removal operations after Hurricane Ida. $6,266,550.2 Terrebonne Parish This grant will provide federal funding for debris removal operations after Hurricane Ida. $3,697,878.58 City of Baton Rouge This grant will provide federal funding for emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ida. $36,711,100.85 Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development This grant will provide federal funding for debris removal operations after Hurricane Ida.

