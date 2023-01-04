Broome says she will create new ‘Stormwater Advisory Committee’ at State of the City address

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Following the botched Stormwater utility fee proposal last year, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she will be implementing a new Stormwater Advisory Committee at her ‘State of the City’ address on Wednesday, January 4.

The committee will work to get the city parish in line with state and federal requirements.

“There is no question that Stormwater issues exist in our city-parish, so where do we go from here? I have decided to implement a Stormwater Advisory Commitee that will be formed to provide a forum for key community stakeholders to advise city-parish staff, on continuing development of the stormwater utility and recommended potential stormwater service activities, to address our citizens needs and meet state and federal stormwater requirements,” said Broome to members of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

Back in October 2021, the Mayor’s Office requested that the controversial fee be removed from the Metro Council’s agenda amid miscommunication regarding a non-disclosure agreement tied to the plan.

Broome says the advisory committee will be composed of representatives and key stakeholders from across the community.

“Including council members, residents, city-parish staff, the business community, commercial property owners, developers, builders, business groups, and special interest groups that represent economic development, environmental or other city-parish committees,” said Broome.

Two people resigned following the botched stormwater fee proposal, including Assistant Chief Administrator Kelvin Hill, and Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbot announced his retirement as well.

Mayor-President Broome says more details on the committee will be announced in February.

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ will have more coming up on 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.