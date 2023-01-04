Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge.

First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.

The parking garage is located across the street from Hollywood Casino.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

