Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge.
First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
The parking garage is located across the street from Hollywood Casino.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
