BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires a year, they’re trying clean up areas that may need extra help.

For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.

“Somebody just come in and just dump the whole truck load right in front of this building, and when I got in that morning, I say, ‘Oh Lord, what happened?’ First, I thought it was somebody that broke in,” explains Spears.

Tires dumped at business calls for help (WAFB)

Overtime the 86-year-old tried to put a stop to the problem, but tires just kept piling up. “Well, I got disgusted and I try to catch them, but I couldn’t. I tried to stay out here at night, park across the street over there,” adds Spears.

Spears finally got in touch with city officials, and that’s when the real work began.

“I am guessing 4-500, I started to count them. It got too tough, I was tired, and I gave up on counting,” says Matthew Thomas.

Thomas has been working with council members and other city officials to eliminate the blight problem. As a volunteer, he cleans up the areas that have become eyes sores overtime. In Spears’s case, he just needed a helping hand.

“I personally think it’s horrible to have people have to live where there are tires scattered around all over the place. These freelancers that dump tires whenever they feel like it, wherever they think they can get away with it. It really makes it difficult for the residents to deal with that type of stuff,” adds Thomas.

Abandoned tires can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and a home for rats and snakes. Thomas says it happens a lot on lots.

“If it’s on lot, it’s not part of the contract with Republic to pick that up, and that’s where a lot of the problems come because lots are favorite dumping zones,” explains Thomas.

Thomas says it’s an ongoing problem from areas like South and North Baton Rouge, but if folks have a problem, like Spears, that might be too big to handle, it’s best to get in touch with a council member or call 311.

The tires in front of Spears’s business will be picked up by the city on Friday. Spears plans to add more cameras in front of his business and paint the outside to deter people from dumping.

City officials encourage folks to set up cameras around their businesses or try to take pictures of the litters’ license late, that way police can have a better chance of catching them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.