Pointe Coupee Parish evaluates pursuit policies in wake of Capital Area deadly crash during chase

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a deadly police pursuit through multiple parishes in the Capital Region that claimed the lives of two teenage girls, officials in Pointe Coupee Parish are taking a closer look at the pros and cons of their pursuit policies.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux got the ball rolling on the matter months ago.

“We hired someone that has many years of law enforcement experience and that is also an attorney who represents clients who are in pursuits,” said Thibodeaux.

He also said his current pursuit policy was implemented just last year. He added the previous policy was good but needed to be even better.

“That was a year ago. This is an eye-opening experience for each deputy that wears a badge,” continued Thibodeaux.

Sheriff Thibodeaux said it’s all about being proactive and not reactive.

“You don’t want situations to occur like the one that took place,” said Thibodeaux.

And that starts with education. He wants to educate each one of his deputies about putting public safety first.

“We give them each a copy, meetings with them, and classes,” added Thibodeaux.

Because pursuits can often cross jurisdictions, Thibodeaux insists working with neighboring law enforcement agencies is key.

“It is very important we have a good working relationship with each one of them,” explained Thibodeaux.

Sheriff Thibodeaux admits implementing a pursuit policy is not an easy process but a necessary one to help prevent tragedies like this one.

“We have to evaluate if it is worth it, what our speed rates are, and we have to be cautious,” said Thibodeaux.

