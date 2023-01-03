Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

NEW DETAILS: LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Jason Shackleford, 34.(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ORIGINAL STORY

The investigation of the APD officer-involved shooting is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced of the incident. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims.

WARNING: This video contains sensitive content, including language. Viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the CIBV video HERE.

BACKGROUND:

LSP shared in their initial report that around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, APD received a complaint that a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When an officer got to the area, he came in contact with the man, identified as Jason Shackleford, 34.

According to LSP, Shackleford then initiated a lengthy physical altercation with the officer. During the physical altercation, LSP shared that Shackleford “gained control of the officer’s baton and began choking the officer from behind with the baton.” That’s when the officer fired his gun and shot Shackleford.

Shackleford was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He was later arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, APD Chief Ronney Howard contacted Louisiana State Police and requested that they investigate the incident, which is standard protocol.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Pointe Coupee Parish evaluates pursuit policies in wake of Capital Area deadly crash during chase
LSU Campus Burglar
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
Surveillance image of vehicle burglar Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify
Homeowner shot by fleeing vehicle burglars, officials say
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested