NEW DETAILS: LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ORIGINAL STORY

The investigation of the APD officer-involved shooting is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced of the incident. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims.

BACKGROUND:

LSP shared in their initial report that around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, APD received a complaint that a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When an officer got to the area, he came in contact with the man, identified as Jason Shackleford, 34.

According to LSP, Shackleford then initiated a lengthy physical altercation with the officer. During the physical altercation, LSP shared that Shackleford “gained control of the officer’s baton and began choking the officer from behind with the baton.” That’s when the officer fired his gun and shot Shackleford.

Shackleford was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He was later arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, APD Chief Ronney Howard contacted Louisiana State Police and requested that they investigate the incident, which is standard protocol.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.