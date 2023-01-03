Marinated Ribeye with the Ultimate Dipping Sauce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the New Year and time for a nail-biting championship game! We have a great recipe for tailgating parties and “big game” gatherings! The simple marinade gives the steak an unbeatable flavor, and the dipping sauce adds just the right “kick!” One thing for sure, there won’t be any leftovers in sight!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Marinate Time: 4–6 Hours

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Steak:

2 ribeye steaks

½ cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 tbsps red wine vinegar

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

3 tbsps Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsps chopped basil

2 tbsps chopped tarragon

1 tsp Creole seasoning

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Method for Steak:

In a small bowl, combine oil, garlic, red wine vinegar, soy sauce, honey, Worcestershire sauce, basil, tarragon, Creole seasoning, and black pepper, stirring to mix well. In a zipper bag, add marinade mixture and steak, shaking vigorously to coat meat evenly. Place the filled zipper bag onto a cookie sheet and refrigerate 4–6 hours, shaking vigorously each hour. When ready to cook, heat a grill to medium-high heat according to manufacturer’s directions. Place steak on the grill for approximately 6 minutes on each side. When steak is cooked, let rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes then cut into 1-inch cubes. Serve with the Ultimate Dipping Sauce.

Ingredients for The Ultimate Dipping Sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsps mustard

4 tbsps ketchup

3 tbsps chile sauce

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp steak seasoning

⅛ tsp onion powder

Method for the Ultimate Dipping Sauce:

In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

