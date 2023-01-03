Facebook
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.

Emergency officials said one person was transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

