La. offering $1,000 literacy tutoring vouchers

(Gustavo Fring | Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Education officials are announcing $1,000 literacy tutoring vouchers for eligible students.

The vouchers are for students who participate in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program.

Officials said the program already benefits hundreds of Louisiana students in PreK through fifth grade.

Click here for details on applying for the literacy tutoring vouchers. Eligibility is determined by the state assessment testing scores, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

Officials said all money from the vouchers will go directly to tutors. If a parent spends more than $1,000 for a tutor, they will be responsible for paying the difference.

