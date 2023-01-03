Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence.

A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.

The panel decided that the second bond amount should not be the same as it was after Hale’s initial arrest, since Hale lost the presumption of innocence after being found guilty.

Hale was arrested in June of 2018 for killing her boyfriend, Damien Skipper, in June of 2015.

She was convicted and sentenced to life without benefit of parole in December of 2022.

The high court also decided Bigelow never considered whether Hale’s conviction for a violent crime would motivate her to go on the run, or if she could harm others while she walks free. For now, she will remain behind bars.

Hale is expected to be back in court in February of 2023.

