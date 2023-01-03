Homeowner shot by fleeing vehicle burglars, officials say

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle burglary that ended in a homeowner being shot while the burglars fled.

The shooting reportedly happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, on Oakland Crossing Boulevard in Prairieville.

According to APSO, two men were breaking into a vehicle at a home when the homeowners approached them. As the burglars fled, at least one of them fired multiple shots, grazing one of the homeowners, deputies added.

Surveillance image of vehicle burglar Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and she took herself to the hospital for treatment.

The burglars’ vehicle was reportedly a newer model compact black SUV, according to information shared with detectives during the investigation.

Detectives said they believe this vehicle and the burglars are linked to a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred in Oakland Crossing and neighboring subdivisions.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to their anonymous tip line, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). Capital Region Crime Stoppers must be called to receive a cash reward.

