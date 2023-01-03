FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat today includes potential for a few tornadoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has maintained a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather for today extending from metro Baton Rouge to the east and northeast. SPC also continues to add ‘hatching’ to that 3/5 risk area, indicating the potential for a few strong tornadoes on a regional scale. Any strong storms will also be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

Today’s Storm Timing

An initial round of storms is expected to fire during the mid to late morning hours well in advance of a cold front approaching from the west. It is unclear whether the atmosphere will be unstable enough at this point in time to support severe weather, but the threat is there, and a Tornado Watch could easily be issued later this morning.

Additional storms are expected from this afternoon into this evening, with the threat for at least a few strong to severe storms continuing. Rains won’t come to an end until late tonight -- likely an hour or two either side of midnight -- when a cold front finally moves through the region.

Today’s Rain Amounts

The National Weather Service also decided to post a Flood Watch from Baton Rouge eastward through 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Widespread heavy rains are not expected, but locally heavy rainfall could cause issues in a few areas. The threat for heavy rainfall does look a bit greater east of Baton Rouge, but we’ll need to keep an eye on trends through the day. Rain totals will likely range anywhere from 0.5″-2.0″ for most of our area, which would be manageable, but locally higher totals are possible.

Looking Ahead

Drier and somewhat cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the week in the wake of tonight’s cold front. It’s possible some areas near and north of the interstates could sneak into the upper 30s by Friday morning, but our 10-day outlook presently keeps temperatures above freezing area-wide. Otherwise, a chance of rain returns from Sunday into early next week.

