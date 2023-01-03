CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December.

According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26.

Vehicle sought in connection with LSU campus burglary (LSU Police Department)

LSU Campus Burglar (LSU Police Department)

If you have any information you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.