CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

LSU Campus Burglar
LSU Campus Burglar(LSU Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December.

According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26.

Vehicle sought in connection with LSU campus burglary
Vehicle sought in connection with LSU campus burglary(LSU Police Department)
If you have any information you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

