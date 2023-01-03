CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December.
According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26.
If you have any information you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.
