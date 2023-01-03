Facebook
Brusly High returns to class for 1st time since 2 cheerleaders died during police pursuit

Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill tragically lost their lives.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Brusly High School students and staff are returning to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the first time since two of the school’s cheerleaders were killed in a crash during a police pursuit.

The crash and pursuit happened on Saturday, Dec. 31. Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill tragically lost their lives.

School officials say they will start the day on Tuesday, Jan 3, with a brief assembly.

There will be several school professionals available all day in the school’s media center to assist students who need support in the form of small-group counseling. Brusly High School officials said more resources and information will be made available in the coming weeks.

The Brusly High School community held a vigil on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, in memory of Dunn and Gill.

The Brusly High School cheerleading community asked the public to continue to pray for the families and friends of Dunn and Gill.

