BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City Campus, Acadian Site, Ardendale Site, Central Site, Frazier Site, Jackson Site, New Roads Site, and Port Allen Site.

Officials said that all employees will be working remotely for the rest of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Students, faculty, and staff are being urged to monitor BRCC’s website for continued updates.

