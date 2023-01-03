Facebook
Boil water advisory issued for part of Iberville Parish

The boil advisory is for residents living within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located within Plaquemine.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the Iberville Parish Utility Department.

The boil advisory is for residents living within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located within Plaquemine.

Officials released the below map showing the area impacted by the boil water advisory:

Boil water advisory map
Boil water advisory map(Iberville Parish Utility Department)

The boil water advisory is expected to be lifted in the coming days after testing by the Louisiana Department of Health can reveal no contamination in the water.

