Agencies ask public to be weather aware ahead of potential for severe storms

Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several agencies in the Baton Rouge area are asking the public to be weather aware ahead of potentially severe storms on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has maintained a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather for today extending from metro Baton Rouge to the east and northeast.

LATEST FORECAST: FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat today includes potential for a few tornadoes

Officials shared their reminders for the public on social media:

The below details were released about things to consider ahead of any storms:

  • Know the signs of a tornado. They include a rotation, a funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris, or a loud roar like a freight train.
  • Identify and practice going to a safe shelter such as a safe room building using FEMA criteria. The next best protection is a small, interior, windowless room or basement on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
  • Plan for your pet. They are an important member of your family, so they need to be included in your family’s emergency plan.

Transportation officials are also encouraging drivers to practice safety on roadways. They said that during wet weather, the public should use caution and even stay off the roads when possible.

If a driver does need to travel through rain, officials said a person should drive slowly and carefully. A driver should reduce speeds when visibility is low, make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles, turn lights on when using windshield wipers, and never drive through standing or running water.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

