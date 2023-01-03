Agencies ask public to be weather aware ahead of potential for severe storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several agencies in the Baton Rouge area are asking the public to be weather aware ahead of potentially severe storms on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has maintained a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather for today extending from metro Baton Rouge to the east and northeast.

LATEST FORECAST: FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat today includes potential for a few tornadoes

Officials shared their reminders for the public on social media:

EBR is anticipating scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop around mid - late morning, becoming more widespread thru the day and possibly extending into tonight.



We'll be here to update you on the latest and keep you #RedStickReady pic.twitter.com/cVPRCOCdtC — Red Stick Ready (@RedStickReady) January 3, 2023

The below details were released about things to consider ahead of any storms:

Know the signs of a tornado. They include a rotation, a funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris, or a loud roar like a freight train.

Identify and practice going to a safe shelter such as a safe room building using FEMA criteria. The next best protection is a small, interior, windowless room or basement on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Plan for your pet. They are an important member of your family, so they need to be included in your family’s emergency plan.

Transportation officials are also encouraging drivers to practice safety on roadways. They said that during wet weather, the public should use caution and even stay off the roads when possible.

If a driver does need to travel through rain, officials said a person should drive slowly and carefully. A driver should reduce speeds when visibility is low, make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles, turn lights on when using windshield wipers, and never drive through standing or running water.

