Saints eliminated from the playoffs

Taysom Hill (7) eludes Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) in the first half of the...
Taysom Hill (7) eludes Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) in the first half of the Saints' game Sunday (Jan. 1) in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second year in a row, the New Orleans Saints will miss out on the postseason.

Two things happened on Sunday to knock the Saints out of the playoffs.

First, Tampa Bay won the NFC South by beating Carolina. Secondly, the Green Bay Packers crushed the Black and Gold’s small hopes of grabbing the 7-seed when they defeated Minnesota.

The Saints are 7-9 on the season. They close out their regular season next weekend against the Panthers.

