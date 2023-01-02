Facebook
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis.

She was best known as one of the members in Three 6 Mafia as the group put out multiple albums through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul posted a tribute to her on his Instagram.

The circumstances around her death are unknown.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member Mr. Del spoke to Action News 5′s Kelli Cook about his friend’s death.

He says she lived in LA now, but kept extending her stay in Memphis because there was so many people she wanted to see.

He notes that she was working on a new album that was going to be called The Boo-Print.

“It’s just a major loss, major loss for us, a major loss for Memphis, for hip-hop,” he said.

Gangsta Boo’s former manager Artemis “Peppa” Williams says her death comes at a surprise as less than 24 hours ago she performed at Railgarten in Memphis with 8 Ball and MJG.

Williams received the news when he got a text from DJ Paul while he was on the way to lunch.

“And while I’m walking in the lobby, I looked at the left and 8 Ball was sitting at the bar and he was like, ‘you know Pepper, have you heard the news? Is it true or not?’” he said.

Police have not yet confirmed her death, but MPD say 2:18 pm, officers responded to responded to a man down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road. A woman was pronounced dead there at the scene.

Sources close the family says this call involved the rapper.

The Memphis rapper leaves behind a lasting legacy, performing with music legend such as T.I., OutKast, Gucci Mane and many others.

“They are truly living legends, as well as Gangsta Boo, so she’s most definitely labeled as the queen as hip-hop from Memphis,” Williams said.

