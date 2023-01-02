Members of Baton Rouge’s Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. begin their “22 Days of Service”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has officially launched its “22 Days of Service.”

According to members of the organization, the public service project leads up to their 110th Founders Day Celebration which will be held on January 22. At the event, Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter will also celebrate its 92nd years of public service to the Greater Baton Rouge community.

“The chapter members will serve at various locations throughout the 22 days. Our first stop was on today, New Year’s Day, serving at St. Vincent de Paul’s Dining Hall,” said LaConga Hilliard Scott, President of Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter. “We will continue by writing thank you notes to teachers, sending thank you notes to deployed Louisiana service men and women, reading in classrooms at local schools, hosting a vaccination drive, decorating placemats for Meals on Wheels, hosting a self-defense class, hosting a virtual workshop talking about the importance of knowing your medical history, collecting business attire for collegiate students, hosting a benevolent collegiate basketball service day, volunteering at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and collecting feminine products in the fight against period poverty. It is our mission to enhance, elevate, and empower our communities.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BRDAC)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.