LSU facing Purdue in Orlando for Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are preparing to take on Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2.

Kickoff in Orlando is set for 12:08 p.m.

Coach Brian Kelly shared his thoughts ahead of Monday’s matchup.

RELATED STORY: FLORIDA FINALE: LSU vs Purdue Special Preview

LSU, champions of the SEC Western Division, enters the game ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, No. 16 in the AP Poll, and No. 17 in the CFP Rankings. The Tigers are coming off a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

Purdue, winners of the Big Ten Western Division, is coming off a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Citrus Bowl will mark the first meeting between LSU and Purdue in football. Coach Kelly is 6-0 all-time against Purdue with all six victories coming as head coach at Notre Dame.

