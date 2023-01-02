How to jumpstart your fitness and make gains in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new year may mean new resolutions for you in 2023.

Your goals may include going to the gym, getting back into shape, or continuing your fitness journey.

Tanesha Craig-Stewart with Xtreme Life Fitness said it’s important to get moving.

Most people hear just the word “work” when they hear workout, but it can be enjoyable. Craig-Stewart encourages you to do something you love doing like Zumba, riding bikes, yoga walking, and tennis.

Find an accountability partner and someone that cares about you and your goals and wants you to succeed.

Experts say you can also drink more water. It’s good for your mind, body, and soul. You can hold yourself accountable by carrying a bottle with you everywhere you go. Tanesha said to skip the sugary drinks and go easy on milk and juice.

Lastly, celebrate the small wins. It won’t be easy but is worth it. Celebrate the better habits you develop, celebrate the pounds you shed, and give yourself grace.

