Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former Amite star linebacker declares for NFL Draft

Tyrus Wheat has been a standout talent at Mississippi State
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on...
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat has declared he will enter the NFL Draft now that his graduate season has concluded.

The Amite native just concluded his best season, totaling 25 solo tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups. He also had 6 sacks for a loss of 36 yards.

Coming out of head coach Zephaniah Powell’s program at Amite High Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish in 2018, Wheat was an ESPN 3-star prospect on a roster that also included DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles), Ishmael Sopsher (formerly USC, transfer to Southwest Miss. CC), Rodney Sopsher (SE Louisiana), and Devonta Lee (Louisiana Tech).

Wheat started his college career at Copiah-Lincoln CC where he became the No. 1 junior college inside linebacker, rated by 247 Sports. Wheat played three full seasons at Miss. State and was named to the 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Ahead of the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating...
Tulane suits up for first major bowl game in 83 years
LSU Tigers
No. 16 LSU faces Purdue in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) runs for the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State...
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25)...
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal