Former Amite star linebacker declares for NFL Draft

(WVUE) - Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat has declared he will enter the NFL Draft now that his graduate season has concluded.

The Amite native just concluded his best season, totaling 25 solo tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups. He also had 6 sacks for a loss of 36 yards.

Coming out of head coach Zephaniah Powell’s program at Amite High Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish in 2018, Wheat was an ESPN 3-star prospect on a roster that also included DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles), Ishmael Sopsher (formerly USC, transfer to Southwest Miss. CC), Rodney Sopsher (SE Louisiana), and Devonta Lee (Louisiana Tech).

Wheat started his college career at Copiah-Lincoln CC where he became the No. 1 junior college inside linebacker, rated by 247 Sports. Wheat played three full seasons at Miss. State and was named to the 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

