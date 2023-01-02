FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dense fog is our main issue once again this morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Noon. Most areas should see improvement in visibility by mid-morning, but the fog may be slower to dissipate around bodies of water.

Otherwise, today will be spring-like, with highs climbing to near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and t-storms are also possible, with today’s rain chances running 20%-30%.

Tuesday Severe Weather Threat Upgraded

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather threat for Tuesday, with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk now posted from metro Baton Rouge to the east and northeast. This ‘enhanced’ designation also comes with the potential of a few strong tornadoes on a regional scale. With that in mind, make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings on Tuesday and know your safe room should any tornado warnings be issued.

As for timing, the day should start with isolated showers and storms, with storm chances ramping up quickly by late morning into lunchtime. It then looks like an off-and-on storm threat will continue through the afternoon and evening until a cold front makes its way through the area. In addition to the tornado threat, damaging winds and large hail are possible in any stronger storms.

Rain amounts look manageable for most, generally coming in at an inch or less, but those amounts could be considerably higher where any stronger storms develop.

Drier, Cooler Rest of the Week

Once the cold front moves through by early Wednesday, any threat of rain will end and somewhat cooler temperatures will make a return. Lows will dip into the 40s on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 60s on both days. Temperatures rebound a little by the weekend, with small rain chances returning from Sunday into early next week.

