Blood donations needed after crash in WBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third passenger involved in the Addis police officer crash is in need of blood donations ahead of surgery.

Tomorrow students at Brusly High School will head back to school after a long winter break.

“So, when we start the school year, everybody is excited and fired up, ready to go. We give them their schedule, they go to the gym, it’s almost like a football pep rally for that first day,” explains Brusly High School Principal Walt Lemoine.

Lemoine knows that tomorrow’s tradition will be very different, after losing two of their classmates, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 15-year-old Caroline Gill.

“I think they are there for each other, but it’s a tragedy. You can try and find all of the answers you want, I don’t think there is an answer,” adds Lemoine.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, an Addis Police Officer crashed into the girls’ vehicle as he was trying to chase down a man who allegedly stole his parent’s car.

Liam Dunn, Maggie’s older brother, was in the back seat. Dunn is in really bad shape after the crash, and he’s been in the hospital for the past two days.

“Their son Liam is in the hospital still, so the big thing they are promoting is he is in need of blood. So, they are promoting a blood drive through Our Lady of the Lake because that’s the hospital he’s in,” says Lemoine.

Dunn was a 2020 graduate of Brusly High School, he played baseball and he is currently at ULL. Lemoine has been working with the family to get the word out.

“There is so much support out there that people really do genuinely care about other people, and it’s a shame that it takes a tragedy to bring that to light,” adds Lemoine.

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Center is closed on January 2, 2023, for the New Year’s Holiday. The center will be open tomorrow between 8-6 p.m.

