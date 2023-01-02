1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge.

A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

