1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2.
The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge.
A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
