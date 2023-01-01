Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-10, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day.

According to officials, a pedestrian was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road between 4:40 and 5:30 a.m. EMS said the victim was dead upon arrival.

It is still unknown if it was a hit-and-run.

The Coroner’s office has been contacted, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Gill, Maggie Dunn
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Caroline Gill, Maggie Dunn
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
(Left) Autumn Sanford, (Right) Harper
BR hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Acadian ambulance driver killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
Hockey at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Upcoming hockey game in Baton Rouge