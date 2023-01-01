Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials ask public not to drop off Christmas trees at BREC parks

(Will Thomas)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with BREC are asking the public not to leave any Christmas trees at their parks.

Officials said that in previous years, the park system did have an agreement in place to collect the trees for a coastal restoration program. However, the program was no longer in place for the 2022 Christmas season.

“We understand that people are used to bringing their trees to our parks to help our state rebuild its coast,” said BREC director of communications Cheryl Michelet. “We were more than happy to participate, but since the program ended, the huge response from the community puts a strain on our park operations teams.

Officials with BREC are advising the public to reach out to their local government for instructions on how to properly dispose of or recycle Christmas trees.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Caroline Gill, Maggie Dunn
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Caroline Gill, Maggie Dunn
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
Three overnight fires
Firefighters battle 3 overnight fires; more than a dozen people displaced
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1
New year starts quiet, severe weather threat looms