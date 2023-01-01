Officials ask public not to drop off Christmas trees at BREC parks

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with BREC are asking the public not to leave any Christmas trees at their parks.

Officials said that in previous years, the park system did have an agreement in place to collect the trees for a coastal restoration program. However, the program was no longer in place for the 2022 Christmas season.

“We understand that people are used to bringing their trees to our parks to help our state rebuild its coast,” said BREC director of communications Cheryl Michelet. “We were more than happy to participate, but since the program ended, the huge response from the community puts a strain on our park operations teams.

Officials with BREC are advising the public to reach out to their local government for instructions on how to properly dispose of or recycle Christmas trees.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.