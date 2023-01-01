New year starts quiet, severe weather threat looms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting 2023 the same way we ended 2022. There’s a dense fog advisory and poor visibility this Sunday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1 (wafb)

The fog will subside by 10 a.m., then it will be mostly cloudy and dry with warm highs in the mid-70s.

We’ll stay with highs in the 70s the first half of the week with rain returning to our area late Monday afternoon.

This storm system will come with a good chance of showers and storms and a decent threat for severe weather. For Monday into Tuesday morning, we’re in the level one marginal risk area with a slight (15%) threat Tuesday.

The primary threats will be damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Rain amounts should be manageable, around one to two inches possible.

The rest of the 10-day forecast is mainly dry with cooler highs and lows from Thursday onward. Happy New Year!

