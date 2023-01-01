Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New year starts quiet, severe weather threat looms

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting 2023 the same way we ended 2022. There’s a dense fog advisory and poor visibility this Sunday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1(wafb)

The fog will subside by 10 a.m., then it will be mostly cloudy and dry with warm highs in the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1(wafb)

We’ll stay with highs in the 70s the first half of the week with rain returning to our area late Monday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1(wafb)

This storm system will come with a good chance of showers and storms and a decent threat for severe weather. For Monday into Tuesday morning, we’re in the level one marginal risk area with a slight (15%) threat Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1(wafb)

The primary threats will be damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Rain amounts should be manageable, around one to two inches possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 1(wafb)

The rest of the 10-day forecast is mainly dry with cooler highs and lows from Thursday onward. Happy New Year!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Caroline Gill, Maggie Dunn
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, December 31.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, December 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 31
Nice New Year’s weather
Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Saturday, December 31.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, December 31
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, December 31.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, December 31