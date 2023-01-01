KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Upcoming hockey game in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center is sharing reminders for the public ahead of a hockey game on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are set to take on the Port Huron Prowlers. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are already sold out for the matchup.

Officials with the River Center said parking will be available in nearby parking garages for $10. Only cards will be accepted. All areas in the River Center are also cashless, but all major credit cards are accepted.

The River Center has a clear bag policy in place. Fans are prohibited from bringing any coolers, ice chests, bottles, cans, or cups into the venue. In addition, outside food and beverages are also prohibited. Click here for a more complete list of prohibited items.

There will be no re-entry for any reason into the venue once a ticket has been scanned.

Anyone interested in purchasing potential future season tickets can send an email to info@brprohockey.com.

