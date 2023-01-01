Firefighters battle 3 overnight fires; more than a dozen people displaced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled three overnight fires that left several residents displaced.

Fire on Shelby Drive (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The first fire took place at a home on Shelby Drive near Arlingford Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived and found flames and smoke coming from the back carport of the home. They got the fire under control before it could spread to nearby homes.

BRPD said nobody was injured, but the Red Cross was called out to help four displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire on Berrybrook Drive (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The second fire broke out just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to BRFD.

Officials said crews rushed to fight flames at an apartment on Berrybrook Drive near South Harrells Ferry Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw fire coming from the garage of the apartment. BRFD said firefighters got the blaze under control in about 50 minutes and prevented it from spreading to nearby apartments.

The fire on Berrybrook Drive left nine people displaced, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. They added the Red Cross was called out to assist the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire on Madrid Avenue (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The third fire broke out just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at a vacant building on Madrid Avenue near South Choctaw Drive.

Officials said fire crews arrived and spotted flames pouring through the roof of the building. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in less than 30 minutes and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

There were no reports of any injuries or people displaced, according to officials.

The cause of the flames at the vacant building remains under investigation.

