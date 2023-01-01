Facebook
BR hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

(Left) Autumn Sanford, (Right) Harper
(Left) Autumn Sanford, (Right) Harper(Womans Hospital, BRG)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge hospitals revealed details about the first babies born in 2023.

Information provided by Woman’s Hospital:

Less than 20 minutes into the new year, Autumn Sanford entered the world, becoming the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in 2023.

Proud parent Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl into the world at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Sanford did not expect to give birth two weeks before her Jan. 15 due date, nor did she expect to deliver the first baby of 2023. Sanford’s early delivery allowed her to welcome Autumn only minutes after the clock struck midnight. Autumn was born at 12:16 a.m., weighing in at 7 lbs. 15 ozs. and measuring 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both doing well.

Autumn Sanford
Autumn Sanford(Womans Hospital)

Information provided from Baton Rouge General Hospital:

On New Year’s Day, parents Samantha and Keith welcomed Harper Rose into the world at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center.

Baby Harper was so ready to take on 2023, she made an early entrance, about six weeks before her due date. Born at 6:21 a.m., at 5 lb. 6 oz., Harper was the first baby born in 2023 at the hospital. Mom is doing well, as is baby, with a little extra help from BRG’s NICU team.

Harper Rose
Harper Rose(BRG)

