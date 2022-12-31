Facebook
Law enforcement investigating pursuit through parts of BR, WBR that led to deadly crash

Police pursuit
Police pursuit(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that had part of I-10 closed on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to law enforcement officials, the pursuit appears to have started somewhere on Blackwell Drive in Baton Rouge before making its way into Brusly and then back into Baton Rouge. They added the pursuit ended on I-10 at Dalrymple.

Deadly car crash in Brusly
Deadly car crash in Brusly(WAFB)

Officials said that the pursuit possibly led to a crash on LA 1 in Brusly involving vehicles that were not part of the chase. Law enforcement said the crash caused multiple injuries and a fatality.

Officials said that I-10 East at Dalrymple was shut down but has since reopened.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit is in custody. They added that the person was wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

(Source: MGN)
