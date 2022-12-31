Nice New Year’s weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with a dense fog advisory in effect through 10 a.m. for poor visibility.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 31 (wafb)

We have a few lingering light showers that will move out of the area by mid-morning, then a gradual clearing. The rest of the day will be dry and nice with highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 31 (wafb)

New Year’s Eve will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s. New Year’s Day Sunday will be nice with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 31 (wafb)

The weather will only hold out for the weekend as another low-pressure system makes its way through Monday into Tuesday with a good chance of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 31 (wafb)

There is a slight risk of severe storms during this period so stay tuned for updates. After this system moves out Wednesday, we’ll have better weather to end the work week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 31 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.