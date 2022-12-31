Facebook
LSP: 2 people killed in 2-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Troopers said Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevensen Jr., 50, were killed in the crash just before 1 a.m. on US 61 near LA 964 in East Feliciana Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Baker was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer headed north on US 61. At the same time, an 18-wheeler made a left turn from LA 964 onto US 61 while headed south.

For reasons still under investigation, troopers said Baker crashed into the back side of the 18-wheeler and became trapped under the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

Baker and Stevensen were both in the Chevrolet Trailblazer and died at the scene, troopers said. They added a driver and passenger in the 18-wheeler were not injured.

According to Louisiana State Police, Baker and Stevensen were not wearing a seatbelt, while the driver and the passenger in the 18-wheeler did have on a seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

