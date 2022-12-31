Facebook
Investigators looking into cause of fire on Nicholson Dr.

Fire on Nicholson Drive
Fire on Nicholson Drive(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Firefighters responded to the flames just after 7 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived and saw large flames and smoke pouring from the roof of the home.

Firefighters got the flames under control in about 40 minutes and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

BRFD said nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

The flames caused about $140,000 worth of damage, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

