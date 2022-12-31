Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more.

According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m. and will take place at 1824 North Acadian Thruway West.

The event is a partnership between Representative C. Denise Marcell, the Cajun Navy, attorney Tedrick Knightshed, and Mid-City Baptist Fellowship.

