Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets

Drive-thru giveaway
Drive-thru giveaway(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more.

According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m. and will take place at 1824 North Acadian Thruway West.

The event is a partnership between Representative C. Denise Marcell, the Cajun Navy, attorney Tedrick Knightshed, and Mid-City Baptist Fellowship.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending

Latest News

Top 10 Stories of 2022
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
Explore Mountain Biking at Bogue Chitto State Park
Holiday giving
TOY GIVEAWAYS: Where to pick up gifts in BR, surrounding areas