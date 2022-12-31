BRFD responds to vacant house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant morning house fire on New Year’s Eve.

Reports show the blaze broke out on North Waverland Drive, which is off Florida Blvd., around 10 a.m. and was extinguished within minutes.

Fire officials said they attempted to enter the home through the front, back, and side doors but it failed due to the number of items in the home.

They began extinguishing the fire from the outside to keep it from spreading to the neighboring homes.

Officials said the home is a total loss. The homeowner added no one lived there and the home was being used for storage.

The fire is under investigation.

