Baton Rouge Bishop Michael G. Duca said today that he and Bishop Emeritus Robert W. Muench “join the faithful of the diocese in expressing deep sorrow at the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.”

“His remarkable life spanned nearly a century, a tumultuous time in the history of our world and an era of great change in our Church,” the bishop said. “His contributions range from his participation in Vatican II, to his directing the publication of the new Catechism, to his role in updating and publishing the Code of Canon Law,” the bishop said.

“His papacy followed that of one of our most revered Holy Fathers, and he dutifully assumed the role of the Good Shepherd, governing lovingly and with mercy, but ever true to the Magisterium of the Church. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI retired to a monastery at the Vatican to live out his days in prayer and meditation. May he now rest in God’s peace for all eternity,” the bishop added.