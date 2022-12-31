Facebook
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

Jason Harrison and Kelvin Provost
Jason Harrison and Kelvin Provost(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an apartment complex on Woodlands Drive in Tickfaw around 7 p.m.

Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment, according to authorities. They added he had been wanted by a bail bondsman on weapons charges that included being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities said it was also discovered that Provost had outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Provost agreed to give up and was taken into custody around 9 p.m., according to authorities. They added that Harrison was also taken into custody.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Therefore, they have not released the exact charges that Provost and Harrison may face in connection with the standoff.

