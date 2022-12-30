Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital.

Information from Woman’s Hospital:

As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:

BOYS

Liam



John



James



Luke



Noah



William



Waylon



Lucas



Joseph



Oliver



GIRLS

Charlotte



Olivia



Amelia



Ava



Harper



Emma



Camille



Demi



Avery



Hazel



