Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital.

Information from Woman’s Hospital:

As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:

BOYS

  • Liam
  • John
  • James
  • Luke
  • Noah
  • William
  • Waylon
  • Lucas
  • Joseph
  • Oliver

GIRLS

  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Amelia
  • Ava
  • Harper
  • Emma
  • Camille
  • Demi
  • Avery
  • Hazel

