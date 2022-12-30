What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others.

“It’s very mindful to consider veterans at this time because we look at fireworks as beautiful displays in the sky, whereas veterans are like its explosives, which really it’s explosives and so the sounds that are associated with it as well as the sense sends them back in time to where their trauma started,” Doctor Jared Collins, a readjustment counselor for Veteran’s Affairs, said.

Collins said you can help out your family or friends who have PTSD from combat.

“If the noise you notice they’re jumping like saying hey, are you OK? Just keeping them present and keep them grounded,” Collins said.

He also says to be mindful of everyone you’re celebrating with.

“Some veterans don’t disclose that they have PTSD, so it’s just aware of them. Like if you see that they’re isolated trying to be there for them at the time because a lot of people are not aware when they come back,” Collins said.

If your New Year’s Eve party includes pets, Emily Lemoine with Companion Animal Alliance said you must prepare them for fireworks.

“If you can bring your animals inside, please do so. If that’s not an option for you, make sure that wherever you are keeping your pet it is super secure and they have comfortable items that they’re used to being around, maybe their favorite toy or a soft blanket,” Lemoine said.

It can also help to get your pet medication to help with anxiety around fireworks.

