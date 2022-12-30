Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Water heater causes house fire, officials say

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street on Friday, Dec. 30.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street on Friday, Dec. 30.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. They were able to put the fire out before it could damage the home further.

Officials said the home’s resident was safe outside.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced resident, officials confirmed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
The convenience store worker accused of dousing a homeless woman with water has been issued a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons