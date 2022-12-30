Water heater causes house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street on Friday, Dec. 30. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. They were able to put the fire out before it could damage the home further.

Officials said the home’s resident was safe outside.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced resident, officials confirmed.

