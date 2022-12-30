Stormy start to Friday gives way to a nice weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms rolling through the area should progress steadily eastward through the morning hours. By the afternoon, we should be left with just a few showers. High temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover but should range from the upper 60s to low 70s for most.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast (WAFB)

A few strong storms and locally heavy rainfall will be possible through the morning.

7 AM Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR) (WAFB)

12 PM Future Radar & CLOUDS (HRRR) (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted, with damaging winds being the primary concern, although isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. And the Weather Prediction Center maintains a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding. Rain totals of 1″-2″ will be common and manageable in most areas today, but locally higher amounts are possible.

Today's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Today's Flood Risk (WAFB)

New Year’s Weekend

A few showers can’t be ruled out early Saturday, but drier air should quickly filter in from the west, leaving us with a nice New Year’s Eve. Plenty of sunshine returns by the afternoon, with highs climbing into the low 70s.

If you’re headed to Red Stick Revelry or any other festivities Saturday night, the weather largely looks as though it will cooperate. Early evening temperatures in the low to mid-60s should fall into the mid-50s by midnight. No rain is expected, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for some fog development.

New Year's Eve (WAFB)

Into New Year’s Day (Sunday), spring-like weather will prevail. A morning start in the low 50s will give way to afternoon highs in the mid-70s. No rainfall is expected.

Stormy Pattern Returns Next Week

A slow-moving storm system will bring a return of showers and t-storms during the first half of next week. Scattered storms by Monday afternoon and evening should turn into widespread rains on Tuesday. A few strong storms appear possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather just west of Baton Rouge Monday into Tuesday morning. That 2/5 (slight) risk slides eastward to include much of our area during the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Locally heavy rain also looks as though it could be possible, depending on the forward motion of the storm system. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center that includes both today’s rains and those next week shows totals averaging 3″ to 5″ across the area.

WPC Precipitation Forecast (WAFB)

Rains should finally exit Wednesday morning, leaving us with drier and cooler weather for the latter part of next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.