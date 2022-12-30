Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Stormy start to Friday gives way to a nice weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms rolling through the area should progress steadily eastward through the morning hours. By the afternoon, we should be left with just a few showers. High temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover but should range from the upper 60s to low 70s for most.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Today's Pinpoint Forecast(WAFB)

A few strong storms and locally heavy rainfall will be possible through the morning.

7 AM Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR)
7 AM Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR)(WAFB)
12 PM Future Radar & CLOUDS (HRRR)
12 PM Future Radar & CLOUDS (HRRR)(WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted, with damaging winds being the primary concern, although isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. And the Weather Prediction Center maintains a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding. Rain totals of 1″-2″ will be common and manageable in most areas today, but locally higher amounts are possible.

Today's Severe Weather Outlook
Today's Severe Weather Outlook(WAFB)
Today's Flood Risk
Today's Flood Risk(WAFB)

New Year’s Weekend

A few showers can’t be ruled out early Saturday, but drier air should quickly filter in from the west, leaving us with a nice New Year’s Eve. Plenty of sunshine returns by the afternoon, with highs climbing into the low 70s.

If you’re headed to Red Stick Revelry or any other festivities Saturday night, the weather largely looks as though it will cooperate. Early evening temperatures in the low to mid-60s should fall into the mid-50s by midnight. No rain is expected, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for some fog development.

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve(WAFB)

Into New Year’s Day (Sunday), spring-like weather will prevail. A morning start in the low 50s will give way to afternoon highs in the mid-70s. No rainfall is expected.

Stormy Pattern Returns Next Week

A slow-moving storm system will bring a return of showers and t-storms during the first half of next week. Scattered storms by Monday afternoon and evening should turn into widespread rains on Tuesday. A few strong storms appear possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather just west of Baton Rouge Monday into Tuesday morning. That 2/5 (slight) risk slides eastward to include much of our area during the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook
Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook(WAFB)

Locally heavy rain also looks as though it could be possible, depending on the forward motion of the storm system. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center that includes both today’s rains and those next week shows totals averaging 3″ to 5″ across the area.

WPC Precipitation Forecast
WPC Precipitation Forecast(WAFB)

Rains should finally exit Wednesday morning, leaving us with drier and cooler weather for the latter part of next week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Red Stick Revelry
FIRST ALERT: A couple strong storms early Friday and possibly more Monday into Tuesday
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Thursday, December 29.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, December 29
Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Thursday, December 29.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, December 29
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Thursday, December 29.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, December 29