Fire at Ascension Parish pumping station causes temporary shutdown

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Emergency services are on the scene of a fire at a pumping station in Ascension Parish after smoke was seen coming from it on Friday, Dec. 30, officials said.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said the Marvin Braud Pumping Station near Sorrento is temporarily out of service due to a fire that happened around 11:45 a.m. and emergency services crews made it to the station around noon.

Cointment released the following:

This investigation is ongoing and full details will be released when available. Currently, the Marvin Braud Pump Station has been shut down to fully evaluate the extent of the damages, no personnel was injured.

To help reduce the high waters the Parish will be opening all gate valves to allow the gravity drainage system to be activated, however, this will take a little longer than usual operating procedures.

Rain chances in the next 24 hours are anticipated to be minimal and our Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security is actively following the weather and is keeping all officials updated with any changes.

As more details become available the Ascension Parish Government will provide those.

A spokesman for the parish said just Gonzales and parts of northeastern Sorrento will be impacted the most. He said flooding is not expected but slower drainage is the big thing to watch for.

He added areas north of LA 30 will NOT be impacted.

There is not yet an anticipated time of restoration.

