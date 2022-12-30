Sexual remarks made on the job cost Iberville Parish deputy his job

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi fired one of his deputies just before the new year.

According to the sheriff, an extensive investigation revealed the deputy said sexual things to a woman while he was on the clock.

Stassi said the investigation showed the deputy had a “pattern” of inappropriate behavior.

He identified the now ex-deputy as Casey Copeland, a sergeant with more than a decade under his belt.

Stassi said the deputy and woman had no prior relationship, and she was just someone he came across while on duty.

