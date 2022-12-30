Facebook
No. 9 LSU routs No. 24 Arkansas in SEC opener

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU women’s basketball team dominated No. 24 Arkansas on the road to open SEC play on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Tigers (13-0, 1-0 SEC) dominated in a 69-45 win over the Razorbacks (13-3, 0-1 SEC).

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

“I thought we kept the crowd out of the game,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I thought we controlled the game. It wasn’t pretty, but I thought we controlled the game from the tip.”

LSU maintained a 10-point lead through much of the game before pulling away in the final quarter to earn the 24-point victory. After Thursday’s action, LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country.

Angel Reese continued to play as one of the best players in the nation, recording her 13th double-double in as many games this season. She had 19 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman Flau’jae Johnson recorded her third double-double and first in SEC play with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Alexis Morris finished with 19 points and LaDazhia Williams collected 15 boards as the Tigers passed their first ranked test with flying colors.

“I thought LaDazhia Williams set the tone for us defensively,” Coach Mulkey said. “She had 15 big rebounds. She scored only four but it’s what she did on helping, on covers, on drives. It’s what you hope a senior will do that’s been in this league and that’s played a lot of basketball.”

LSU grabbed a season-high 62 rebounds and limited Arkansas to 30 boards. The Tigers also held Arkansas to season-lows in points and field-goal percentage (.279).

CLICK HERE for more.

