New Year’s Eve partiers urged not to drink and drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around this time of year, you’re likely seeing this message everywhere: ‘Drive sober or get pulled over.’

Drunk driving is always a concern on New Year’s Eve. Last year, the holiday saw a grim outcome.

Mark Lambert with Louisiana Highway Safety Commission explains, “We measured the 100 hours around the holiday and 17 people were killed in Louisiana, all 17 crashes involved an impaired driver.”

Often times around the holidays more people die in crashes due to impaired drivers on the road.

Sunny House with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) says, “The increase is very high and very scary.”

In Louisiana, any driver with a blood alcohol concentration above .08 is considered intoxicated under the law. However, House says even one drink is one too many for you to get behind the wheel.

“Any amount of substance in your system will cause impairment,” House adds.

Every night, the Baton Rouge Police Department has a DWI task force patrolling the capital city, but on Saturday additional officers will be out on the roads.

Sergeant Jason Martin continues, “Our concern is reckless driving, speeding, lack of seatbelts, and of course impaired driving.”

He says your decision on Saturday night not only affects you but so many more people.

“The hardest thing is to make a death notification because of selfish decision by someone else,” says Martin.

The best thing to do is have a plan before heading out to ring in 2023.

Martin adds, “It is too easy to get an Uber or some sort of rideshare. Plan ahead for the designated driver.”

UBER BATON ROUGE:

https://www.uber.com/global/en/cities/baton-rouge/

LYFT BATON ROUGE:

https://www.lyft.com/rider/cities/baton-rouge-la

RIDESHARING:

https://www.ridesharing.com/en-gb/index.aspx

